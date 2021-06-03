Ignacia Michelson shows off her great figure with a hot photograph in a tiny swimsuit

The model and influencer Ignacia Michelson, participant of the program Acapulco shore, boasts his great physique through the social media, by sharing a flirty photograph in a tiny swimsuit.

On this occasion, the controversial model shared this photo on her Instagram account, where she quickly added thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

Also read: Yanet García shows off his rear with a hot video in a fishnet suit

Ignacia Michelson has become one of the most popular members of the MTV reality show, where she is currently participating in the eighth season with Karime Pindter and Jey Bazán.

This season in Acapulco Shore, the Chilean model has had some problems, coming to blows with Jacky Ramirez, one of the new female members of the reality show.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content