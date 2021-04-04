Ignacia Michelson raises the temperature of her followers with ‘spicy’ photography in little clothes

The model and influencer Ignacia Michelson, a member of Acapulco Shore, raised the temperature of her followers in the social media with a spicy photograph in little clothes, which left everyone with their mouths open.

This controversial Chilean rose to fame for belonging to the MTV reality show Acapulco Shore, where with her great beauty and physical attractiveness she won the affection of thousands of viewers who follow her career on social networks.

On this occasion, “Nacha” shared this photograph on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 78,000 likes and thousands of comments from her followers and colleagues in a few hours.

Just a few days ago, the MTV television network made the participation of Ignacia Michelson official in the eighth season of her reality show, which will not feature such figures as Manelyk González, “Jawy” or the controversial “Potro”.

