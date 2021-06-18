Ignacia Michelson, member of Acapulco Shore, shows off her ‘peach’ with daring swimsuit

The member of Acapulco shore, Ignacia Michelson, has been one of the sensations in recent seasons, winning the hearts of the millions of followers who follow the reality show of MTV.

Michelson begins to gain ground in social networks and has made the former members of the program forget. Her attitude has amazed thousands, but for those who knew her from her past projects, it comes as no surprise.

A few days ago, the Chilean model raised the temperature on social networks by showing off her taking off everything and showing off her ‘peach’ with a daring black swimsuit.

His more than 1.5 million followers began to burst the like button, managing to add just over 200 thousand likes, in addition, he has hundreds of comments that highlight his beauty and his participation in Acapulco Shore.