Ignacia Michelson gets wet in the tub and reveals part of her enormous attributes

In the most natural way and with a lascivious attitude, the statuesque Chilean model, Ignacia Michelson, posed in a tiny dress that showed more than necessary by soaking it with water from a shower while she enjoyed a refreshing bath in a tub, causing the furor among all his followers on social networks.

The popular fitness model and former host of Fox Sports sports programs continues to gain fans in Mexico with her searing participation in the most fiery mansion in the show on the MTV reality show, Acapulco Shore.

Ignacia continues to cause controversy in Season 8 of Acapulco Shore, because lately she has had several disagreements with Jacky Ramírez, another of the ‘short fuse’ participants inside the house, to whom the message that accompanied the publication was possibly addressed.

I was lost in hell and you never came looking for me. Because at the end of the day a friendship is worth more than a seeing…. !, published Ignacia.

WHO IS IGNACIA MICHELSON?

Biography: Ignacia Michelson is a Chilean model who was born on July 10, 1993 and began to gain popularity for her participation in Fox Sports programs, where she performed fitness modeling tasks.

He studied law and in social networks is one of the celebrities with the most followers in his native country, although he has recently modified his social networks, adding almost 2 million between both accounts.

Ignacia gained even more popularity after agreeing to participate in Acapulco Shore, the MTV reality show in Mexico, where she is currently filming the eighth season.

Ignacia was a sentimental partner of Mexican rapper Sargento Rap and Eleazar Gómez.

