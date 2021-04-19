Ignacia Michelson falls in love with her followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

Model and influencer Ignacia Michelson, a member of Acapulco shore, fell in love with his followers on social networks, by sharing a flirty photograph in a green swimsuit.

On this occasion, this photograph was shared on the program’s “Nacha Acashore” Instagram account, quickly adding more than 12,000 likes and thousands of comments from her followers.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

This controversial influencer who rose to fame for the reality show of the MTV chain in Mexico, has gained great popularity on social networks for her beauty and well-worked physique, which impacts with her publications.

South American Ignacia Michelson is filming the eighth season of this show, which will feature new faces and is expected to air in late May or early June.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content