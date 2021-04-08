Ignacia Michelson drives her followers crazy with daring photography in scant clothes

Model and influencer Ignacia Michelson, a member of Acapulco shore, drove his followers on social media with a spicy Photography in little clothes, which left everyone with their mouths open.

Lee: Atlas: Yuliett Torres shows off her great rear with a hot photograph in a string bodysuit

This time the “Nacha” shares this photograph on the official account of Acapulco Shore, quickly adding in a few hours more than 12 thousand likes and thousands of comments from his followers and colleagues.

This controversial Chilean influencer and model rose to fame for belonging to the reality show “Resistiré”, where with her great beauty and physical attractiveness she won the affection of thousands of viewers who follow her career.

A few days ago, the MTV television network made the participation of Ignacia Michelson official in the eighth season of her reality show, which will feature such figures as Karime Pindter, “Chile” and “Jey”.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content