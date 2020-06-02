Summer of Gaming, which must start its presentations this week, joins other appointments already delayed.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated June 2, 2020, 22: 5240 Comments

IGN has announced that Summer of Gaming not start this June 4 as planned, but next June 8 in a movement with which the American portal wants to solidarity with the black community and the fight against racism so current these days in the United States after the George Floyd’s death.

“We stand in solidarity with the black community and condemn racism. Out of respect and in support of those who legitimately demand justice and change in the United States and the world, IGN delays the launch of its main Summer of Gaming events until June 8, “said the well-known video game website.

We delay the event in support of those who legitimately demand justice and change in the USToday, IGN participates in Blackout Tuesday, a day of reflection, action and commitment to meaningful change. IGN encourages donations to support the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, an organization that supports legal action and long-term change. In addition, our sister company, Humble Bundle, has announced a million dollar fund dedicated to helping publish black developer games. This is a start, but we are committed to driving long-term change, “IGN concluded promising future updates. .

This same afternoon we also learned that CD Projekt had postponed the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire special, while yesterday the delay in the presentation event of the first PlayStation 5 video games as well as that of the Madden NFL 21 announcement. Other companies like Microsoft, Bethesda or Activision have also wanted to join the anti-racist protests.

More about: Summer of Gaming, Fairs and Events and Racism.