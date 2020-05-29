© elEconomista.es

Carlos Herrera has attacked Pablo Iglesias from his program in Cope after the mess that the vice president of the Government starred in the Reconstruction Commission in the Congress of Deputies when he said that Vox “seems to want to carry out a coup.” Then he added: “I am going to be even more precise. I think you would like to carry out a coup, but you don’t dare.”

For Carlos Herrera, Iglesias “has a clearly Bolivarian pattern of behavior, one of those that Chávez would be very proud of; and you are also the one who accuses others of what you intend to do, which Chávez also did, go accusing everyone of a coup and then he gave the blow. “

According to the announcer, the second vice-president of the Government carries out the “squid practice”: “drop the ink so that the really important things are not discussed, which was the closure of Nissan yesterday. Two days ago it was the thunder that they gave it to Minister Marlaska in Parliament, “he recalled about the controversial dismissal of Colonel Pérez de los Cobos.

“Pablo Iglesias knows a lot about coup, because he knows all those zahurda of thugs from Chulánganos from which he has come out very well and thus he presents himself in a Reconstruction Commission, which is a joke to call that Reconstruction Commission, chaired by the Unexplained Patxi Lópezy to move the mud of the anger, accuse Mr. Espinosa de los Monteros of being a coup-maker, of course Espinoa de los Monteros gets up and says let’s see that this man has called me a coup-maker and with that silly facundity Patxi López says he doesn’t He said like this, it seems, it seems … and the other one gets up and leaves. What is strange to me is that the others did not leave with him but well, this is … “, relates Carlos Herrera.

“Churches and their 12 mental dwarfs like Echenique”

The announcer considers that Iglesias wanted “to prevent the solutions to this crisis from being debated in serene” and praises Nadia Calviño and the vision that the Minister of Economy offered the same day in the same commission. Nadia Calviño “no one takes notice, they take account of the ‘closing you when you leave,” Herrera complains. “Of course, it will provoke everything it can, also caressing the idea that the confrontation reaches the streets, that hatred and resentment come.”

Herrera’s criticism continues and lashes out at the Iglesias team. “The problem is not that there is a Pablo Iglesias with his 12 mental dwarfs like this Echenique who believes that the closure of Nissan gives us industrial sovereignty, or that Montero is ‘alone and drunk I want to get home’ … all of these surrounding The big problem is that he is in the government of a president who, at his worst moment, the worst moment in Spain in decades, is not able to even call him to order and put him in his place or anything like that, no, no He begins to buy his dangerous agenda, which is an agenda anchored in April 1931, and we are there. “