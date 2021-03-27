Iglesias will leave the Government with an equity of almost 540,000 euros and debts worth 231,000 euros

The still second vice president and leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, will leave the state Executive next week, to be a candidate for the Community of Madrid, with a heritage valued at 539,880 euros and debts incurred for an amount of 231,156. Together with Irene Montero they add a heritage of 1,169 million euros, of which 601,518 euros are savings, but they have a debt of 462,312 euros.

This is stated in the data that the Government has made public all the declarations of assets of the senior positions of the General Administration of the State that were dismissed or appointed throughout the year 2020.

Specifically, Iglesias has real estate worth 233,282.15 euros and a bank balance of 111,098 euros, together with life insurance and pension plans quantified at 187,500 euros and other assets whose amount is estimated at 8,000 euros. Meanwhile, the debts reach 231,156 euros.

For her part, the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, declares assets greater than those of your partner and amounting to 629,969 euros distributed in real estate valued at 335,049 euros, a bank balance of 107,420 euros and another 187,500 in pension plans and life insurance. Although the net balance amounts to 398,813 euros due to the fact that it has a debt of 231,156.5 euros.

Iglesias and Montero add 1,169 million

These data reflect that the assets of the still second vice president of the Government and the Minister of Equality add up to 1,169 million euros, with savings between checking accounts, insurance and pension plans of 601,518 euros. Against this, they maintain a debt of 462,312 euros, which yields a net worth of 707,537 euros.

In their declaration of assets in Congress that they presented after being elected in 2019, both Iglesias and Montero already indicated that they still had to 467,657 euros of the mortgage loan of 540,000 euros that they asked in May 2018 to buy half the house in Galapagar (Madrid) in which they live. Now, the debt they declare between the two is 462,312 euros, an amount slightly lower than the figure declared two years ago.

In addition to this house, Iglesias also declared in Parliament that he owned a second property in Ávila – it was already registered in previous statements -, of which he owns one hundred percent, 114,000 euros deposited in bank accounts, a motorcycle purchased in 2012 and the car from 2017. That statement included the receipt of 46,460 euros from economic activities.

Their savings grew considerably

Iglesias’ savings have since grown considerably, since they add up to 306,598 euros distributed between: 111,098 euros in current accounts and 187,500 euros in life insurance and pension plans, in addition to another 8,000 euros in other assets and economic interests.

The savings of Irene Montero also grows, who in 2019 declared in Congress deposits in accounts amounting to 136,190 euros, compared to the almost 300,000 euros -294,920 euros- that she now declares divided between 107,420 euros in accounts and 187,500 in life insurance and pension plans.

In that 2019 statement in Parliament, Montero, the ‘number two’ of Podemos, added two other houses to the Galapagar property, a warehouse, an urban property and another rustic, all at 50 percent and with an acquisition date in October 2018 fruit of an inheritance.