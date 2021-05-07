Iglesias was Podemos but Podemos will no longer be Iglesias

FB / We can ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/l5TMMCCnS7e0UDE_3co2Og–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/PbrP4CxtR.eLbxOUWRSUbw–~B/aD05NjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/4acd82ab6290f1fe076052340d9d15b3″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/l5TMMCCnS7e0UDE_3co2Og–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/PbrP4CxtR.eLbxOUWRSUbw–~B/aD05NjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/4acd82ab6290f1fe076052340d9d15b3″/>Pablo Iglesias, with his back turned, in an act of the recent electoral campaign in Madrid. FB / We can

When Podemos first ran an election, it was practically an unknown force. The 2014 European Elections were being held and at that time it was only known that it was the party of the “de la coleta”, that young university professor who appeared on television, who had the ability to pedagogically explain the causes of the economic crisis that Spain was going through and to emerge unscathed from the social gatherings of the right to which he attended.

This is how Pablo Iglesias began to become popular in many homes to the point that, in a clever political strategy, Carolina Bescansa recommended that the ballots of those elections bear the face of the emerging candidate, instead of the logo of the recently founded party.

The strategy worked. Podemos exceeded expectations and won five European parliamentarians, with more than 1.2 million votes. However, what attracted the most attention was the evaluation of the results. Far from the expected triumphalist tone, Iglesias appeared with a serious face and made a declaration of intent: the true objective of the new formation was to achieve the centrality of the Spanish political board.

The assault on the skies

To that end, and after becoming a visible figure in the European Parliament, with a speech that connected with the movements that took place in southern Europe, he undertook a return trip to break into national politics. The first Assembly of the party (Vistalegre I) was then held in which, above all, generational renewal and a new way of doing politics in Spain was staged. The wind was blowing in favor, to the point that the CIS Barometer of October 2014 gave Podemos the first position in direct vote (17.6%). It was time to storm the skies.

The general elections of 2015 and 2016 confirmed that Podemos was not only a protest party but a party with aspirations to govern, obtaining 69 and 71 deputies respectively (the result of adding alliances with its partners from En Comú Podem, Compromís, En Marea) .

Read more

The appearance of Podemos shook the Spanish political system, broke with the bipartisanship that had characterized the country for several decades, introduced new faces in Parliament and re-politicized the public debate, with new discussions. However, it was that leap from the streets to institutional power, the main triumph of Iglesias, which also marked the beginning of his decline.

Lights and shadows

From then on, Iglesias lived with his lights and shadows the tragic face of politics. The first turbulences began within the party. Podemos, born as a transversal party-movement, had been oriented up to that moment to articulate and channel a good part of the energy released with the 15-M. However, the move from party-movement to electoral machinery was traumatic and ended up being a déjà vu of the fights of the Spanish left. The result, in practice, was the split of the party, with the symbolic departure of several of its founders and the breaking of some of its territorial alliances.

That process of organization also involved a turnaround in the “catch-all” party, with the ability to attract different social sectors through floating signifiers, to be built from the space occupied by the United Left.

In rhetorical terms, Podemos established itself as a left-wing force, giving increasing space to a more classic class discourse that, while distancing it from the indignant of 2011, placed it as a renewal of that electoral space. This discursive change also meant a variation in its internal structure. The circles were losing weight and a more vertical party began to be perceived, with a hierarchical organization and strong leadership. Somehow, it seemed like Podemos was getting old.

Although the explanation may seem easy (Iglesias considered Podemos a creation of our own, where to do and undo), the reality is much more complex. Soon he became an uncomfortable public figure for many sectors who stopped perceiving him as that young television who aroused curiosity, and began to see him as an uncontrollable politician, ready to investigate the bowels of the State. Although his cunning granted him several political lives to the point that, when his leadership seemed more disputed, he managed to form part of the first coalition government in the recent history of Spain.

Successes and bitterness

As has been constant in his political career since 2014, with each successful step, an episode with a certain bitter taste has followed. His latest service to institutional politics has synthesized this trend well: saving his party, which the polls before his trip to Madrid left out of the Assembly -which would have meant a very complicated situation for the purple formation-, but paying a high price: your own head. With Madrid, he managed to support his party and make a subtle transition through – again – a clever political move, by pointing to Yolanda Díaz as a substitute, but he did not manage to impose himself on Ayuso’s story or achieve the longed-for hegemony in the progressive sphere .

Iglesias’ campaign also staged the difficult coexistence of his two souls: the movement, in which he is able to move with an amazing naturalness, and the institutional, to which he never finished adapting.

While it is true that his resignation after the Madrid elections may seem like a political epilogue, perhaps we are just facing another exercise in boldness. Freed from that second soul, the genuine Iglesias can still give a lot to talk about. An admirer of Italian politics, Iglesias returns to the streets, as the partisan who never stopped being.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Jorge Resina does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.