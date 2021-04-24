Iglesias says that Gabilondo and Mónica García left the Ser debate because of the clamor on social networks, not because of him

The United We Can candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, interpreted this Saturday that his rivals and eventual allies of the PSOE and Más Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo and Mónica García, left the debate on Cadena Ser this Friday “after an hour and a half “and because it was recommended by his advisers when clamor on social media.

He did it in a campaign event in Madrid in which he assured that “what happened yesterday has nothing to do with what we did”, abandoning the debate after the Vox candidate, Rocío Monasterio, persisted in exposing her doubts about the veracity of the threat letter that Iglesias received at the Interior Ministry.

“Yesterday’s gesture could have been completely inconsequential,” he said, noting that “initially this is not what changed the attitude of the progressive parties or the media.” “What changed everything was the attitude, which became visible on social media, of hundreds of thousands of people who said: ‘Indeed, democracy is in danger‘”.

“That’s why, after an hour and a half of debate, the advisers come in and say:” You should be seeing what people are saying, you have to get out of here, you have to leave here“. not because Pablo Iglesias has left but because people are saying that democracy is in danger and you cannot continue sitting here at a table with fascism and the extreme right,” he continued.

Iglesias diagnosed that this shows that, unlike with his anti-fascist alert after the Andalusian elections two years ago, people “now have understood it” and “there is a democratic majority in the Community of Madrid and in Spain that is watching the ears the wolf “and knows that” democracy is in danger “and therefore already does not agree to normalize Vox as a respectable political option.