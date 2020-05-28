The second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, blames the Popular Party directly for the coronavirus crisis. Neither short nor lazy, without too much self-criticism for the management of his Cabinet, the number three of the Executive has blamed “the cuts of more than 7,000 million euros in Public Health, privatizations and the precarious working conditions of its professionals that you perpetrated ”as the cause of the lethality of the pandemic in Spain.

The vice president considers that “they were absolutely wrong decisions, which have weakened us as a country, to face a situation like this.” He also believes that “everyone, including their own voters, is clear that attacks on public health can never be repeated.” In this sense, Pablo Iglesias warns the popular that “they have the opportunity in this Commission to recognize that they were wrong.”

The leader, who appeared before the commission for the reconstruction of the Congress of Deputies this Thursday, has blown up the few existing bridges between Moncloa and the opposition with his harsh and sectarian speech. The constant criticism of the PP, blaming them for the lethality of the pandemic and its attack on Vox, have further distanced any understanding, already complicated, between the two main political forces and the Executive.

That harshness of Iglesias has caused that even the VOX spokesman in the lower house, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, leave the commission for the lack of respect of the Minister of Social Rights. The Cabinet Minister of Pedro Sánchez He has accused the Santiago Abascal party of wanting to carry out a coup d’état but without “daring to do it.” When Espinosa de los Monteros got up to leave, Iglesias addressed him, in a sarcastic tone, asking him to close the door after leaving the room.

The vice president has addressed all the opposition present in the reconstruction commission, which sought to achieve some ‘Pacts of La Moncloa’, today almost impossible, stating that “all of us are paid by citizens to defend their interests and to defend Spain, and I believe, therefore, that we all have an obligation to work to correct that disadvantage in terms of fiscal justice that our country has with respect to the countries around us. ”

Impose your ideological agenda

The Podemos leader has called on the main opposition party to support the policies of the social communist coalition. He has done so by demanding to apply the ideological agenda of the purple formation, as a recipe to get out of this social crisis as a result of the pandemic and economic as a result of his management.

Iglesias believes that “rebuilding tax justice is also a matter of patriotism.” Remember that during the previous economic crisis, “in 2019, Spain collected 7.4% of GDP less than the average for the euro area.” So now he calls not to make the same mistakes of the past that harm the most vulnerable.

Pablo Iglesias asks for a great consensus to protect the Spanish public health system, which according to him, due to the PP governments, has been greatly weakened. With a strongly protectionist speech in economic matters, 24 hours after the minimum vital income is approved, number three of the Government calls for the support of the opposition to impose a new tax “on the great fortunes” for “those who have the most help those who have less “.

“Illa is the best Minister of Health”

The Vice President of the Government has praised the figure of the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, whom he considers “the best Minister of Health that Spain could have”. The words of praise of the little podemita to his fellow Cabinet, Secretary of the Organization of the PSC, has caused the deputies of the two parties that support the Government present in the session to rise to applaud the management of Minister Illa.

It should be remembered that ours is the country where the coronavirus has been primed the most with the toilets and that, from the ministry that directs the Catalan, purchases have been made from companies without postal addresses or from significant amounts of unreliable tests.

Work continues

The commission for the economic and social reconstruction of the country after the passage of Covid-19 through Spain continues to work with the appearance of the various ministers involved in managing the crisis. Away from the table that he proposed at the time Pedro SánchezIn order to finally reach new ‘Pacts of La Moncloa’, the commission has become one more tool of the opposition to control the government’s management.