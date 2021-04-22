Iglesias, Marlaska and the director of the Civil Guard report having received letters with bullet cartridges

Iglesias, at a campaign rally for 4-M (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Pablo Iglesias and the general director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, have denounced having received letters with death threats and bullet cartridges inside.

Marlaska’s complaint, to which Efe has had access and presented at the Congressional Police Station at 4:42 p.m. this Thursday, explains that the letter says verbatim: “You have ten days to resign. The time to laugh at us is over ”.

“National Police. Civil Guard. You have time against you for the pops ” [término en argot policial para expresar disparos], finishes off the threat. The document presented by the minister details that inside the letter there were two cartridges without firing caliber 7.62 x 51, used in rifles.

The time to laugh at us is over ”. Threat in the letter to Fernando Grande-Marlaska

Iglesias, common target of attacks

The former second vice president and current candidate to preside over the Community of Madrid received another similar letter that reached the offices of the Ministry of the Interior. According to sources close to the Podemos management, the envelope contained two Cetme bullets, a rifle used as a supply in the National Police and Civil Guard and formerly in the Army.

The Podemos leader, who has been the victim of several similar threats, has announced that he will report the events, according to the same sources.

Meanwhile, Gámez has already denounced the events in the official offices of the Civil Guard. It has also done it today, at 4.30 p.m., according to the complaint to which Efe has had access.

As stated in the complaint, it was yesterday at 4:08 p.m., and through the head of the Secretariat of his office, when he learned of an anonymous envelope that contained inside a threatening note towards him and a 7.62 caliber cartridge mili …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.