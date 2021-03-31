Iglesias leaves the Government saying that it has been an “honor” and recognizing “limits and contradictions”

Juan Carlos Campo and Pablo Iglesias (Photo: MONCLOA)

It’s over. Pablo Iglesias left the Government this Tuesday after attending his last Council of Ministers. And he wanted to say goodbye to all of Spain, although he did so through a video and not in the press conference after the weekly meeting of the Executive.

“It has been an honor,” Iglesias said in his social networks, which has recognized “limits and contradictions” during this stage, but has remarked that it has been shown that Unidos Podemos cannot be bought and that things have been done better.

The video has been recorded in his office in the Second Vice Presidency – located on Paseo del Prado and not in La Moncloa-. At the bottom he has placed his minister’s portfolio, and the flags of Spain and the EU could be seen. The portrait of Felipe VI, hanging on another wall, was not visible.

Pablo Iglesias says goodbye to the Government: “I have confirmed that in front of the Government there are oligarchies that exercise their immense political, economic and media power so that the institutions defend their interests.” pic.twitter.com/6NPjY9Ll20 – The HuffPost (@ElHuffPost) March 30, 2021

Iglesias starts his farewell saying that it has been his last day and he is very proud to have approved during this meeting the distribution of more than 238 million for dependency issues, in a “dramatic” situation after the cuts in the Popular Party.

He has shown his confidence in the new team that remains in the Ministry of Social Rights (“the best”, he has described it), which will include Ione Belarra and Enrique Santiago. In addition, he mentioned the future third vice president, Yolanda Díaz, for her “extraordinary ability.”

During this year, he has reflected, he has found that the Government is a “great instrument to mobilize resources and improve the form of organization.” “We have put the general interests ahead,” he indicated, to emphasize that the crisis has been faced in a “different” way.

At the same time, he has “confirmed” that in front of the Executive there are oligarchies that exercise their “p …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.