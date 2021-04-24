Iglesias detracts from his gesture and says that the change came from social networks

Pablo Iglesias during an act of United We Can in Madrid. (Photo: THE HUFFPOST)

Pablo Iglesias, United Podemos candidate for the May 4 elections in Madrid, has valued the reaction of the people after his departure from the SER debate after the far-right candidate doubted the death threats that he has received.

He has done so in an act in which he has tried to detract from his gesture, getting up from his chair and demanding that the SER not allow the presence of the ultra candidate, Rocío Monasterio, after his words about Iglesias and the rest of the threatened .

“What happened yesterday has nothing to do with what we did,” Iglesias said, “what changed everything was the attitude of hundreds of thousands of people on social networks who said democracy is in danger.”

The United Podemos candidate explained that, during the recess of the debate, the “advisers” of PSOE and Más Madrid entered the study and told their candidates “you should be seeing what people are saying, you have to get out of here , to leave here, not because Pablo Iglesias has left, but because people are saying that democracy is in danger and you cannot continue to be seated at a table with fascism and the extreme right ”.

Iglesias has insisted that the change that has occurred in the campaign, both in the media and politically, was “because hundreds of thousands of people were saying that fascism is not compatible with democracy and that a far-right political force cannot be treated normally and fascist like Vox ”. “For the people, not for me,” he finished.

It served to show what hundreds of thousands of people in this country think, to see that what is voted on May 4 is between fascism and democracy Pablo Iglesias.

The leader of the purple formation and candidate for 4-M assures that they already warned of the danger of the extreme right in the Andalusian election campaign two years ago “when we said an antifa alert …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.