Iglesias begins to speak at a rally and has to stop 20 seconds after hearing this cry

Pablo Iglesias during an act of United We Can in Madrid. (Photo: YOUTUBE)

Pablo Iglesias, leader of Podemos and United Podemos candidate for the May 4 elections in Madrid, participated this Saturday in an event in Alcalá de Henares, where he spoke after the Minister of Consumption and IU leader, Alberto Garzón.

As is usual in church rallies, the leader of the purple formation and former vice president began with a calm tone, with a low voice.

“Thank you all very much for being here. I wanted to make a reflection first. It has been a very difficult year and it has been very difficult to experience it from the Government. We had never faced a pandemic like Covid-19 … ”Iglesias began before stopping when he heard a cry from those present.

″ Louder! ”,“ You can’t hear it! ”, It has been heard from the mouths of those who were attending the rally.

Iglesias has stopped and, after looking at those who shouted him, has thanked “thanks” for the request and has raised the tone to continue with his speech.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.