Iglesias and Mónica García charge against Ayuso for the night crowds in Madrid

The candidates for the presidency of the Community of Madrid for Podemos and Más Madrid, Pablo Iglesias and Mónica García, respectively, have launched messages on their social networks in which criticize the images of night crowds at the doors of catering establishments in the streets of the capital.

In both cases they have pointed to the president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and García has pointed out that “the 40% of infections in Spain occur in Madrid. But Ayuso has a plan. “

For his part, Iglesias has published an image of health workers attending a patient in a hospital and another of young people in the streets of Madrid without a mask and holding drinks. The Podemos candidate has added the message “Communism or freedom” to this publication, in reference to the campaign slogan launched by Ayuso.

In the field of local politics, the councilor of Más Madrid in the City Council of the capital Rita Maestre has shared the same video as García and has attached the message “The euphoria of the museums in the Madrid of Ayuso and Almeida”.

In response to these statements, the delegate of the Department of Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Government of the capital, Andrea Levy, has argued that it is possible to “criticize the irresponsible attitude of some, wherever they are from”, since in the pandemic the entire The world must “assume its own individual responsibility”, but hasmentioned that the “effort” that Madrid has done “thanks to the public and professionals so that its cultural centers remain open”.

You can criticize the irresponsible attitude of some. Wherever they are from. In this pandemic we all assume our own individual responsibility. But do not question the effort that Madrid has made thanks to the public and professionals to keep its cultural centers open. – Andrea Levy (@ALevySoler) March 27, 2021

In this regard, the Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims of the Community of Madrid, Enrique López, has urged young people to comply with the regulations and it has requested the mobilization of the National Police to control that both Spanish and foreigners comply with the established norms.

“We encourage the population, and especially the youngest, to comply with the regulations. I believe that it is not a problem of restrictions, but rather a constraint enforcement problem. What we cannot do is further promote the restrictions under the pretext of non-compliance by some citizens, “said the counselor this Saturday in an interview with RNE.