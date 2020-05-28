The Manchester Evening News notes that Odion Ighalo, a striker on loan from Shanghai Shenhua to Manchester United until June, asked Chinese club officials to allow him to finish the season at the English club, before rejoining the institution that owns his The player will shortly receive a proposal for a contract extension with a salary improvement from the Chinese entity

/ * Settaggio delle variabili * /

var menunav = 'foreground';

var indirizzo = window.location.pathname.split ("https://www.todomercadoweb.es/");

var word = '';

if (word == '') word = getQueryParam ('word');

zone var = "default";

var azione = "read";

var idsezione = "26";

var titolo_art = "Ighalo asks Shanghai Shenhua to let him finish the season at Man.United";

var sezione_art = "Foreground";

var now = '28 May pray 12:12 ';

var squadra = "";

/ * Settaggio della searchbar (with titoletto) * /

var searchbar = false;

if (indirizzo[1]! = '' && word == '') searchbar = indirizzo[1].replace (/ - / gi, "") .replace (/ _ / gi, "") .toUpperCase ();

else if (azione == 'search') {

searchbar = "Search";

if (word! = false && word! = '') searchbar = searchbar + 'for' + word.toUpperCase ()

} else if (azione == 'contatti') searchbar = azione.toUpperCase ();

indirizzo = indirizzo[1].replace ('-', '');

if (word == false) word = '';

/ * Asynchronous cartoon degli social script (version this comments your main_all.js) * /

if (("read" == azione || "media" == azione) && euPubConsentExists) {var scripts =["//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1"];! function (e) {for (var t = 0, a = e.length; a> t; t ++) {var o = document.createElement ("script"); o.type = "text / javascript", or .async =! 0, o.src = e

function lazyImage (id)

{

var imgs = document.getElementById (id);

if (imgs! == undefined && imgs! == null)

{

var img = imgs.getElementsByTagName ('IMG');

if (img! == undefined && img! == null && img.length> 0)

{

for (var i = 0; i.