Definitely one of the largest collaborations in the history of music was the one formed by Iggy Pop and David Bowie. As you may recall, The Stooges frontman and Ziggy Stardust became friends in the early ’70s but in the mid-decade they both started having drug problems, so they decided to move to Berlin together and thus free themselves from their addictions. However in those days they started working on songs that would later become classics of music.

The result of all this were two of the most acclaimed albums in history and in his career, The Idiot and Lust For Life., which were produced by Bowie himself. Of all those great songs that appear on both albums as “The Passenger”, “Lust For Life” and “Tonight”, but without a doubt one of the songs that everyone remembers is “China Girl”, where a harmony was truly felt between Iggy’s unmistakable voice and David’s powerful creative mindBut it wouldn’t be until Bowie recorded it that many people would know her.

As part of the celebrations and to warm up the engines before the release of The Bowie Years, the new compilation record material of the English singer –which includes several B-sides and never-heard takes–, as well as the reissues of the most significant Iggy Pop albums , The singer has decided to release a new version of “China Girl”, which we are sure fans of both musicians will love.

Unlike the version we heard in the legendary Let’s Dance, here they show us the crudest version of the song, which strays completely from the somewhat danceable sound Bowie showed when he released the song in 1983. Best of all is listening to the dense guitars and piano while the voices of Iggy and David share the limelight, and ending with a great solo. A true gem for all those who love to hear these alternate shots.

But we better not tell you more, stop what you are doing and Check out this alternate shot of “China Girl”, Iggy Pop’s strong collaboration with David Bowie, below: