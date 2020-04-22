On April 21 but in 1947 the great Iggy Pop was born, who either with The Stooges or because of his enormous career as a soloist became a true music legend thanks to the fact that he composed some songs that became classics like “I Wanna Be Your Dog”, “Lust For Life” or “The Passenger”. Unlike many of his generation, the singer has been active collaborating with more current musicians such as Josh Homme, and in these complex times that we are living, he decided to celebrate his birthday by releasing new music.

After returning last year to release a new studio album called Free – one of the most melancholic and most mature albums of his entire career -, Iggy Pop surprises us by launching in his Bandcamp account a song called “Family Affair”, which we are sure will brighten the day Because in it the legendary artist dares to explore other types of rhythms and sounds, backed by the enormous trajectory he has gained over the years.

It is a sophisticated pop song Where the 73-year-old singer leaves that jazz touch and the melancholic air that he presented to us in his latest record material to have fun for almost six minutes. In this song we can hear influences from genres like funk -well has the participation of Bootsy Collins on the bass, known for working with James Brown and with groups like Parliament and Funkadelic. Although this step Iggy took surprises us, everything is adapted so that the deep voice he has shines completely..

About “Family Affair”, Iggy said that this song made him feel wonderful, so in these complex times that we are living the best thing was to share it with everyone: “(This song) made me feel good and it was good company and I was hoping I could get it out and be good company for someone else too.” For now the only way to listen to it is through your Bandcamp account, and you can also download it to repeat it as many times as you want –Only downloads are limited, so we recommend that you hurry up so you don’t earn them–.

We better not tell you more, stop what you are doing and Start the day off on the right foot listening to “Family Affair”, the new Iggy Pop song below:

Family Affair by Iggy Pop