.

Iggy Azalea confirms that she gave birth to her first baby: was it a boy or a girl?

During the past few weeks there have been rumors that Iggy Azalea had given birth to a boy next to her boyfriend, rapper Playboi Carti. And this Wednesday, June 10, the Australian singer confirmed the rumors and said that she became a happy mother.

“I have a son,” the interpreter wrote in a post on her Instagram stories. “I kept waiting for the right moment to say something, but it seems that the more time passes, the more I realize that I will always feel anxious to share news of that giant with the world.”

The interpreter of “Fancy” made it clear that, although she shared this news with her fans, her son’s life will not be in the spotlight of the spotlight.

VideoVideo related to iggy azalea confirms that she gave birth to her first baby: was it a boy or a girl? 2020-06-10T17: 13: 03-04: 00

“I want to keep his life private, but I wanted to make it clear that it is not a secret and I love him beyond words,” said the beautiful interpreter.

The singer did not reveal her son’s name or say when exactly he was born. Her latest publication shows her celebrating her thirtieth birthday, which was June 7.

VideoVideo related to iggy azalea confirms that she gave birth to her first baby: was it a boy or a girl? 2020-06-10T17: 13: 03-04: 00

Rumors of pregnancy started to surface in December 2019, and she responded by posting a photo in a red bikini to stop speculation.

Azalea and Carti have been together since 2018

The singer and her baby’s father started dating two years ago, after meeting abroad, while Azalea was on tour, according to Fader. In the summer of 2019, the rapper from “Magnolia” shared that he had moved in with Azalea in December 2018, just a few months after they started dating.

“Once I started talking to her, I cut everyone off. It was all over, ”said the Atlanta native.

There is also a significant age gap between lovebirds. Azalea is 30, while Carti is 23. Azalea and Carti are rumored to be engaged.

Rumors began to surface online last year, when the couple was said to be engaged after Azalea posted a now-deleted photo on Instagram, showing a huge ring. Her fans began to wonder if she would soon dress up as a bride, but Azalea kept her lips closed.

“Playboi gave you a ring? Or are you pampering yourself? ”A fan asked below the photo.

VideoVideo related to iggy azalea confirms that she gave birth to her first baby: was it a boy or a girl? 2020-06-10T17: 13: 03-04: 00

During an appearance on the British program The X Change Rate, in July last year, the singer showed the huge ring on her left ring finger when she confirmed that she was out of singleness.

“No, I am not. I’m not, ”said Azalea when asked if she was single, but did not directly say that she was engaged.

After her very public relationship with NBA star Nick Young, which ended after she found out he was unfaithful to her, Azalea keeps her relationship with Carti as private as possible.

This is the original version of Heavy.com