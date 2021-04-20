Iggy Azalea treats himself while showing off his abs 🍦

Iggy Azalea makes a quick stop at a store in Los Angeles to buy ice cream.

The “Fancy” singer sips a Häagen-Dazs ice cream while leaving the typical Los Angeles liquor store in a scene that could seem like an advertisement for the renowned brand.

The 30-year-old star who welcomed her first child last year after keeping her pregnancy a secret, announcing her arrival on June 10 via Instagram, showed off her enviable curves in a sports outfit.

Iggy Azalea takes her little Onyx to his medical check-ups

Iggy paired blue sweatpants with a white knotted T-shirt that revealed her abs, white Yezzy, silver necklace, and neon green nails.

His departure comes after he shared a tweet saying, “This is so melodramatic, but sometimes I feel like no one on this entire planet understands me and it’s so lonely.” Apparently the social and preventive isolation by COVID-19 is costing the star from Australia.