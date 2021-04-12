Iggy Azalea takes her little Onyx to his medical check-ups

As much as Iggy Azalea is a direct and independent woman, the one who knows her most protective and maternal side is her son Onyx.

Iggy Azalea is much more than a successful rapper, she is also a songwriter, model, and mom to a one-year-old named Onyx.

Among his activities, Iggy makes time to take him to his doctor’s appointments and check that he is healthy and developing properly.

The little girl of the singer and Playboy Carti seems to have come to stir the feelings of the artist, who has admitted that at times she has felt ashamed for reading stories to her son.

The 30-year-old star constantly shares her reflections on her Twitter account and it was there that she opened up about the challenges she has faced with motherhood, including the grief she overcame to tell her son stories using different voices.

However, Twitter is not the only channel that the Australian uses to publicize things that happen to her, as she has recently also been released on TikTok, where she shared a series of harassing messages that she receives on her Instagram.

Although Iggy did not reveal the names and photographs of those who send him messages offering him money and making revelations about the passions he arouses, he did call for exposing those who harass his followers on social networks.

It seems that little by little, Iggy is ceasing to be controversial only in his music to be so in any other stage in which he has a presence and that will always be worthy of applause.