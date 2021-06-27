Iggy Azalea Responds to Being Accused of Not Supporting Britney Spears

Earlier this week, Britney opened up about her situation, telling a Los Angeles judge, “I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated.”

“I’ve lied and told the whole world ‘I’m OK. And I’m happy.’ It’s a lie, “she said on Wednesday, June 23.” I thought just maybe I said that enough. Because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth. OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day. “

Following Britney’s remarks, her father Jamie spears responded to her testimony through his attorney.

“Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” the statement read. “Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”