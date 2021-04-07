Iggy Azalea makes them tremble: The singer reveals the strongest private messages she has received

Not only specialized apps like Tinder are used to find love, for life or for one night, and celebrities are not resistant to using traditional social networks to flirt with each other. Now rapper Iggy Azalea has made many tremble by creating a TikTok video in which he shows some of the strangest messages he’s received over the years.

Although she has covered the names of the users who have written to her, it can still be seen that many of them have verified accounts in which they accumulate millions of followers and it is difficult to imagine that anonymous people could handle such figures. The content of these conversations, which take place unilaterally, that is, without Iggy’s participation, ranges from indecent proposals to comments about his physique.

One individual in particular offered her $ 15,000 just to chat with her through FaceTime, another proposed to her, promising that he would take care of her like no one had ever cared for her in her entire life, and a third asked her permission to kiss a very surprising part of her anatomy. .

@thenewclassic ha ha ha as if!?!?! 🙃 stay outta my DMs uglies. ♬ Sip It – Iggy Azalea & Tyga

