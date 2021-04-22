Iggy Azalea joins a dating show: “The Celebrity Dating Game”



After surprising her own and outsiders last year by announcing her separation from fellow rapper Playboi Carti, shortly before she gave birth to the child she was expecting with him, the singer Iggy Azalea has been confirmed as one of the many celebrities who will compete in the brand new reissue of the television dating show ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’, a space that will premiere very soon on ABC and will be presented by actress Zooey Deschanel and singer Michael Bolton.

The mechanics of the contest implies that Iggy will not know the identity or physique of the suitors that the organization selects for her until she has opted for one of them, so it will be necessary to be very attentive to the course of events to find out if The rapper leaves the program with a partner or if, failing that, she remains single for a longer time.

It should be remembered that, in one of her last interviews, the hip hop star, mother of little Onyx Kelly with her ex, claimed that she was “100 times happier” now that she was single and without commitment. “A year later [de la ruptura] and 100 times happier. I love all this for me ”, wrote Iggy Azalea on his Twitter account to show that, in addition to caring for their first-born, their priorities include living on their own terms and in terms of their overall well-being.

On a personal level, the singer is enjoying motherhood a lot and through Instagram she shares moments of her little Onyx, which have managed to steal the hearts of her millions of followers in said social network.

Even though she has not lost the sensual touch in the photographs she publishes on said social network, it is true that her fans now enjoy a new facet of her. And it is that she is truly dedicated to the care of her baby.

But there is no doubt that when you turn your mind back to your music, your sensual sense is immediately awakened.

