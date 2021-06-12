Iggy Azalea buys a luxurious ranch in Hidden Hills for $ 5.2 million

The superstar invested in a new property on the outskirts of Los Angeles, started with some remodeling, and is already struggling with neighbors.

Iggy Azalea just bought a fabulous home in the heart of Hidden Hills for $ 5.2 million, and apparently he even paid $ 605,000 above the sale price to get it.

The farmhouse-style wood and brick property sits on a 1.06 acre lot, is beautifully remodeled and previously owned by Jane Carrey, the 33-year-old daughter of actor Jim Carrey.

Hidden Hills is a star-studded gated community located on the edge of Los Angeles in the Santa Monica Mountains region. Some of her famous neighbors are the Kardashians, Miley Cyrus, Will Smith, and Drake, to name a few. The Weeknd recently sold his home in the area to none other than Madonna.

The new acquisition of the successful rapper has 485m² of living space, 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms distributed between the main house and the guest house.

Upon entering, we are greeted by a large, super-bright and welcoming living room with high vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gleaming hardwood floors, and a stone fireplace. Adjacent to the living room is an elegant office.

The impressive open kitchen lends itself to gatherings of all kinds, has a huge lime green island, a breakfast area and an attached dining room; it has a pantry next to a wine cellar, and leads to a covered patio with lounge chairs for relaxing.

The main bedroom of the “Fancy” performer is very spacious, has its own fireplace, a large wooden dressing room and a spacious bathroom, with a separate shower and bathtub.

Outside, we find a beautiful patio with a fireplace and barbecue area to enjoy an outdoor dinner; plus a basketball court and plenty of space for Iggy to play and run with his one-year-old son Onyx.

The extensive garden with lawns, pathways and mature trees, includes a fabulous stone-clad whirlpool pool and spaces to sit and meditate outdoors.

The fully equipped guest house features a lovely living room, bedroom, bathroom, full kitchen, and a large upstairs loft, perfect for converting into a study, office, or gym.

The young Australian had an eventful month to start with, on June 1 Iggy launched “Devil’s Advocate”, the first fragrance from her own perfume company “Parfum De Azalea”.

After settling into her new home, apparently on June 3, she had to confront a neighbor who tried to “give her away” for doing construction work on her first day on the property. Incident that the hip-hop star did not hesitate to share on Twitter with all his fans, revealing that the remodeling will last at least a year and a half, and that it will include a playground with a zip line to enjoy with his son.

The artist who is about to release her third studio album “End of an Era” also opened the house celebrating her 31st birthday with a small group of friends on June 7, and did not miss the opportunity to post the celebration on Instagram.

We can only congratulate Iggy on the beginning of this “new era” and wish him good luck with his new neighbors.