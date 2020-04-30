The International Grain Council (IGC) on Thursday reduced its projections for global wheat production in the 2020/21 season, partly due to downward revisions in estimates for Russia, Ukraine and the European Union.

In a monthly update, the intergovernmental body cut the forecast for the world wheat harvest by 4 million tons, to 764 million tons, “as suboptimal conditions impact prospects for the harvest in Europe and in the Black Sea region. “

Dry weather has been a concern, although there have been recent rains in Ukraine and the European Union and rainfall is expected in southern Russia in early May.

Even so, world wheat production in 2020/21 would be a record, exceeding the 762 million tonnes of the previous harvest. Wheat stocks are expected to grow for the second consecutive season.

Corn production was also estimated by the IGC at a record high of 1.158 billion tons, slightly above the previous forecast of 1.157 billion and well above the 1.119 billion of the previous season.

The projection for corn stocks, however, continues to decline.

“Disruptions (in the supply chain) caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have negatively impacted demand, particularly for industrial processing, and grain consumption is expected to have only a modest increase in the annual comparison,” said the IGC.

The grain consumption forecast in 2021/21 was reduced by 4 million tons by the council, to 2.22 billion tons.

