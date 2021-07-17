Iga Swiatek: “I’m looking forward to seeing Tokyo, even if it’s by car”

In the absence of a few days for the start of the Tokyo Olympics 2021, the round of interviews with the most representative players of each dressing room about the Olympic experience that they will live from next week is being common. In order to Iga Swiatek, just 20 years old, it will be his first experience in an event of this caliber, even though inside he has Olympic blood in his veins. His father, Tomasz Swiatek, competed for Poland in Seoul 1988 in the rowing mode, so this story was a long time ago. In a brief chat with the companions of the WTA, the world No. 8 reveals what she feels before heading to Japan.

On the way to tokyo

“I am really excited, although I also go with a calm conscience and low expectations. I want to take it as if it were just another tournament, although I know that it is not like that, these types of events do not happen very occasionally. It is an Olympic Games, which makes me very happy to be part of them, it will be a different, special experience, after all, a new opportunity to show my tennis and do well for my country ”.

A different experience

“It is one of the tournaments that make me most excited to play, especially because of the atmosphere that is generated around the entire tournament. Since I was little, it was a great satisfaction for me to play the European Championships, or when I have been older, whenever I have been able, I have not thought about it when it comes to being with my country in the Billie Jean King Cup. Everything that happens when you play for your country it is different, but always from a positive perspective ”.

His father, a former Olympian

“I don’t have any extremely clear memories of the Olympics, the first thing that comes to mind is my father telling me multiple stories about the successes and achievements of some of our athletes, it was a lot of fun. He told me that once he was very close to Steffi Graf in a line where they were waiting to eat, that must have been quite cool ”.

The honor of representing your country

“Playing for Poland is more special, it’s playing with your heart, playing for that shirt. Of course, if I came back from Tokyo with a medal it would be the most important achievement of my career. I know that we will be in a bubble there and that it will not be like another Olympic Games, but still I really want to arrive and breathe that atmosphere. I have never played a tournament in Asia in my life, so I really want to know the place, even from a car. In short, get to know that environment and enjoy a unique experience ”.