Iga Swiatek: “I have no expectations for this weed tour”

The Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek appeared before the media on Media Day in the WTA 500 Eastbourne 2021, a tournament where the Polish player acts as the fourth seed and where she will try in every way possible to get a competitive rhythm for Wimbledon, a tournament where she does not have many expectations,

– Adaptation of clay to grass:

“In the first practice sessions on grass I was like a lack of rhythm. I felt a lot more insecure than when I play on hard court or on clay. It’s a very different feeling. I felt that at the beginning I was very happy to play on a clay court. A different surface than what we are used to on the circuit, but with the passage of time you despair at certain moments. You don’t feel that monotony that you feel throughout the season. It’s a different sensation, “said a Swiatek with laughter, who managed to proclaim itself on grass Wimbledon champion in the junior category.

– His playing style on the court is not good for grass:

“The footwork is different here. You have to dose your efforts more. I have been playing intense tournaments since January, but this is the first time that my legs hurt so much. It is incredible how tired I am after training a couple of days on this surface. The grass topspin does not work here, so I have to find other types of strategies. I know it will be very difficult for me, but I have to think that with a good attitude and playing tournaments without expectations, it can come in handy I just try to relax and enjoy each game to the fullest. “

– You have no expectations for these weeks:

“In my mind I feel like I’m on vacation because everything is very nice playing on grass. It’s something different and special. As I’ve said before, it’s frustrating for me to play on a surface that doesn’t suit my playing style. a month that I don’t expect anything good from this grass tour. So it’s fun. I’m trying to learn as the matches go by and not get upset when things don’t go my way. “

– The draw of the Polish team against Spain in the European Championship:

“I liked the attitude of the Polish team. They basically ran at full speed throughout the game. I was very doubtful whether they could last 90 minutes with that intensity and they did. I have to congratulate them for the great job they did. Hopefully I will qualify for the qualification. next round, “he concluded.