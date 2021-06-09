Iga Swiatek: “I don’t set expectations for the weed tour”

in Tennis

Iga Swiatek: "I don't set expectations for the grass tour"

The Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek She was very disappointed by the defeat suffered today against the Greek Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2021, in a match where the winner of the last edition was dragging physical discomfort in her right leg. He also praised the level offered by Sakkari throughout the game.

– The hardness of losing a game in this way:

“Obviously I did not play my best tennis. That’s for sure. You also have to give credit to Sakkari who did a good job playing to my right that today did not work out at all well. She chose a good tactic and it has worked out very well. I fought like this. I could but I could not bring out the level displayed in recent days. Today physically I did not feel quite well after the enormous physical wear and tear that I have on my legs in recent days. The games are accumulating and my body feels it ” .

– The physical discomfort that you dragged during today:

“Right now I know it’s nothing serious. When I was on the track I felt it in a totally different way. Yesterday I couldn’t sleep well and I rested for very few hours. I made the decision to jump on the track to try it but I was not in the right place. all good. I did not play as I wanted, tactically and technically. Sakkari was clearly superior and deserved the win. “

– Level deployed by Sakkari:

“I know her style of play very well. It didn’t surprise me at all. What did surprise me a bit was the tactic she used. I made a few mistakes early in the game, but she has been a notch above me tennis player. Good job. All credit to her because she made me feel uncomfortable at all times in the game. I wish her luck for the remainder of the tournament. “

– The Olympics are your next big goal:

“I’ve never been to Asia and I’ll have to adapt as much as possible to that. It’s true that the grass tour has already started and I don’t know how I’m going to adapt to playing on this surface. I don’t even remember how to play on grass. I’m not putting any expectations or any kind of pressure on myself because I don’t know how I’ll adapt. My next big goal is the Tokyo Olympics. “

– Has playing doubles influenced your physique?

“I don’t know. This defeat could have come for various reasons. I don’t think it was because of playing doubles. I think it has helped me. It has been a fairly intense season. I have played more tournaments than in previous years. I am happy for the results that I am obtaining and I will continue working to continue in this way. When I close my eyes to sleep, I only see the tennis court and the balls. That is quite exhausting. I need to disconnect and relax a little, “he concluded.

