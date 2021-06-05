Iga Swiatek goes to the next round of Roland-Garros after winning in the round of 32

06/05/2021

On at 19:30 CEST

The polish Iga Swiatek, number 9 of the WTA and seed number 8, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros by 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-0 in one hour and twenty-two minutes to the Estonian player Anett Kontaveit, number 31 in the WTA and seeded number 30. With this result, the Polish tennis player manages to qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

During the match, the Polish player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 57% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 68% of the service points. As for the Estonian tennis player, she managed to break serve on one occasion and her effectiveness data is 64%, 3 double faults and 55% of points obtained on serve.

After this duel, the round of 16 will take place in which Swiatek and the Ukrainian tennis player will be measured Marta Kostyuk, number 81.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) 238 players participate. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the tournament and the guests. It also takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.