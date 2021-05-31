Iga Swiatek goes to the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On at 14:15 CEST

Iga Swiatek, Polish, number 9 in the WTA and seeded number 8, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and twenty-eight minutes by 6-0 and 7-5 to the slovenian player Kaja juvan, number 101 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Juvan managed to break serve once, while the Pole did it 5 times. Likewise, Swiatek had a 60% effectiveness in the first service, 3 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 66% effectiveness, committed a double fault and won 49% of points to serve.

In the 30th final, Swiatek will face the winner of the match between the Swedish tennis player Rebecca peterson and the american Shelby rogers.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) 238 tennis players participate. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.