IFS grows 27% in the first half thanks to the cloud | News | Market

IFS has increased its revenues by 27% during the first half of the year, driven by the cloud business, which has soared 79%. Software revenue was SEK 2.6 billion (€ 254.5 million at the exchange rate), representing a year-on-year increase of 20%. On the other hand, cloud revenues accounted for 39% of software revenues. Another reason for the increase in turnover has been the licenses of new net customers, which have accounted for 54% of the total turnover.

“More and more companies are recognizing the benefits of implementing in the cloud and turning to IFS to transform themselves digitally,” explains Juan Gonzalez, IFS General Manager for Spain and Portugal.

The company closed the acquisition of Axios Systems to expand the service management proposal, as well as the launch of IFS Cloud, which enhances business agility; and the global launch of the new IFS image with its value proposition with servitization.

For his part, the group’s CEO, Darren Roos, pointed out that IFS is a technology-led company “with the sole objective of making the latest technological advances available to our clients.” Additionally, LTM software revenue has increased in double digits in the last three years.

“Our performance in the first half is evidence of a solid and successful strategy. We are generating a 20% growth in software revenues where our share is growing and recurring revenues continue to increase, thus improving forecasts of future performance” Constance Minc, Chief Financial Officer.