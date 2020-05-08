The Magic Keyboard is the ultimate accessory for the iPad Pro, one that brings a new dimension of productivity to the table. iFixit has already received your unit to proceed with the traditional surgical walk. Before making your cutting, have subjected the Magic Keyboard under X-rays. And the images are spectacular.

Scissor mechanism, redesigned trackpad, weights, and double hinge

The new Magic Keyboard is a design derived from the scissor mechanism keyboard now present on all portable Mac computers. The keys are backlit, something that cannot be seen on X-rays. But it does show several metal bars that reinforce the mechanism of the shift keys and the space bar.

In the immediately lower part, we find a haptic trackpad, similar to that of the apple notebooks. As they comment from iFixit, it is a redesigned model that improves response before the touches. While in other models the upper part seems to lose strength, here we will find a uniform response.

On both sides of the trackpad, Apple has placed metal plates. Its function seems to be to provide rigidity to the design and prevent its deformation. But also that of add weight to the bottom of the keyboard and give it more balance.

As for the hinge mechanism, X-rays show two springs on each side. These springs are at the ends, while we also find a conventional hinge higher. The complete drawing of the new keyboard is made up of a myriad of small magnets. The same ones that were on the Smart Keyboard two years ago.

Much more than a keyboard for iPad Pro

At the moment, iFixit has not revealed where the battery that powers the Magic Keyboard is located. The incorporation of this element already gives a certain idea that we are facing something that goes beyond from being a simple keyboard to the iPad Pro.

The complexity of its components, not only mechanical but also electronic, tells us that we are dealing with an accessory with some intelligence. At the top of the x-ray we find a small base plate.

It is a circuit that reminds us enormously of the one on a MacBook, models 2015 to 2017. Although, of course, much simpler. Judging from iFixit images, there doesn’t seem to be a processor inside. This does not mean that Apple is not using a variation of any of its in-house developed processors.

The complete exploded view of the Magic Keyboard still it will take time to publish. As soon as iFixit publishes your guide, we’ll echo it. Of course, we can already say that this keyboard will not be easy to repair.

