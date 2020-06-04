BRASILIA – In a comprehensive report on the action of independent tax institutions during the covid-19 pandemic, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) cites the publications of the Federal Senate’s Independent Tax Institution (IFI) on measures and cost to combat the disease in Brazil. The Brazilian IFI is the only institution from a non-OECD country that deserved analysis in the report.

Independent tax institutions have been established across the OECD to provide an analysis of fiscal policy and performance, thereby promoting fiscal transparency, sound fiscal policy and sustainable public finances.

According to the OECD, for many OECD countries, the scale of the economic downturn and emergency support to families and businesses is the largest in history in times of peace. Greater than the short-term economic shock and fiscal policy response during the 2008 global financial crisis, which gave rise to many of today’s IFIs.

For the IFIs established in the past decade, the covid-19 pandemic is the first crisis they are facing. IFIs have reacted quickly since the crisis began, providing vital analysis to their stakeholders. The IFIs that issued statements about the crisis were unanimous in their assessments that significant fiscal responses to the crisis by the government are appropriate.

For example, the analysis of United Kingdom Budgetary Responsibility Office (OBR) he estimated that the measures taken now, while expensive from a loan standpoint, will cost less in the long run than the government’s impact of taking no action to support the economy.

At the same time, the IFIs have warned that, once the crisis is over, countries will need to ensure that public finances return to a sustainable path.

According to the OECD, a sense of urgency has forced many countries to modify legislative oversight procedures in favor of speed. “IFIs have played and will continue to play a crucial role in supporting legislatures during these difficult times,” says the report.

For the executive director of IFI in Brazil, Felipe Salto, the quote in the report is a public acknowledgment by the OECD that the Brazilian entity has been able to consolidate itself since its installation in November 2016, producing relevant tax data and estimates for society in general, the press and the political area.

