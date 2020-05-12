IFE: the Ombudsman receives complaints about discounts | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment

The Central Bank warned the Santa Fe institution that some banks are applying withholdings for different reasons. Claims will be forwarded to the financial institution for its intervention

More popular

one

sports

Pignatiello: “I was sexualized and I don’t deserve it”

2

“Bocacha”, the well-known thief accused of the crime of Trinche Carlovich

3

The photo of a young woman who is identical to her mother-in-law is viral

4

Quarantine phase 4: activities that are still prohibited

5

Quarantine phase 4: the movement grew in the center of Rosario

The Office of the Ombudsman of the province of Santa Fe received a note this Monday from the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) that reported that this agency took “knowledge of the existence of cases in which banks have made discounts and / or withholdings on (Family Emergency Income) IFE deposited in their accounts. “Likewise, it requested the provincial body that the complaints received in this regard be forwarded to the BCRA in order to intervene with the offending financial institution.

Given this, the Santa Fe Defensoria del Pueblo invites all holders of the Emergency Family Income (IFE) who have received a discount to receive the benefit, to contact the institution in order to provide the necessary information for the derivation of claims to the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic.

The document sent by the BCRA to the ombudsman’s office clarifies that the entities that make these withholdings and / or discounts do so “in breach of the provisions of communication B 11.996”.

All the means of contact arranged in the framework of the isolation due to the covid-19 pandemic can be consulted on the website of the ombudsman’s office, entering the following website.

»Hide more General Information

More General Information

Coronavirus in Argentina: temples reopened but there will be no masses

The weather in Rosario: the insistence of the clouds

The national Supreme Court extended the fair and established action protocols

First day of phase 4: good balance and caution in reopening business

Another opportunity to donate blood in the center of Rosario

Coronavirus: Rosario goes for 16 days without new positive cases

Coronavirus: nine people died and 244 tested positive in the country

The drivers did not collect and the bus stop continues in Rosario

Another femicide in quarantine: killed his ex-partner, escaped and his mother handed him over

The National Anthem performed by the Municipal Band of San Lorenzo in Spain

The Pami will grant a fixed sum to replace food bags

Coronavirus and cold: “Let’s not think that with summer this is over”

Buenos Aires complicated: 616 positives in vulnerable areas

Photo gallery

A new way of selling: with strict protocols, this is how Rosario shops reopened

Work and quarantine: according to Conicet, the crisis was used to fire employees and deregulate wages

Quarantine: They come out dressed as different characters to throw away the trash to cheer on their neighbors

In Santa Fe they do not want to open shops during siesta

Open shops: can clothes be measured?

Coronavirus: analysis of the situation in Argentina, Santa Fe and Rosario

Do you want to receive notifications from our site?

NO THANKS

TO ACCEPT

© Copyright 2020 Rosario 3 ® All rights reserved

Juan Domingo Perón 8101, Rosario. Telephone: 4575415, intern 525

.