The beneficiaries of the Emergency Family Income (IFE) with a DNI ending in 5, the initial letter of the last name from A to L and who chose to collect through the Argentine Post Office, will be able to go to the branch closest to their home today to receive the Aid provided by the Government to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in lower-income sectors.

For their part, people who signed up to receive the IFE with a DNI ending in 9 and whose application was rejected can return today to request the review of the case through the website of the National Social Security Administration (Anses).

Likewise, the ANSeS enabled an application for consulting the date and place of payment of the IFE on its website to provide all beneficiaries in the country with the precise information about their benefit: www.anses.gob.ar.

IFE ANSeS and ATP bond: the reasons why the Government could limit its scope in future quarantines The dilemma of whether to take care of the health or the pocket of the Argentines, he plans to overcome it without making a defining decision either by one side or the other. On the contrary, the exit looks for the moment with a jump “over the top” to the disquisition, attending above all the forms that reach the hands of the president in Olivos.

Once the page is open, enter the application “Check your IFE collection”, where the DNI number will be requested and the date, place and method of collection will be provided.

15 days ago, the amount of the IFE began to be credited to people who, having registered between March 27 and 31, selected the option to collect by Correo Argentino between April 15 and 20, the ANSeS said.

In total, there are 1,314,446 people who will go to the nearest branch of the Post office, according to the termination number of their DNI, at the rate of one digit per business day, but also according to the initial of the last name.

The agency noted that This schedule does not include people who opted for the different means of collection between April 27 and May 1.

How the schedule follows:

The schedule will continue tomorrow with those who have a DNI ending in 5, from M to Z; in 6, on Friday the 22nd, from A to L, and on Tuesday the 26th, from M to Z; and in 7, on Wednesday 27, from A to L, and on Thursday 28, from M to Z.

The turn of those who have a DNI ending at 8 will be on Friday 29, for the surnames with initial letters from A to L, and on Monday, June 1, from M to Z; and for those concluded on 9, on Tuesday 2, from A to L, and on Wednesday 3, from M to Z.

