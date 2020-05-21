Not even during the pandemic do cybercriminals rest. In fact, whenever there is social uproar, se returns a great opportunity for the fraudulent internet scam business. In this case, Argentine was the victim of several attacks with the excuse of the new measures -various and launched almost simultaneously- regarding the Covid-19.

According to the 23rd edition of the Internet Security Threat Report (ISTR), Symantec’s annual security report analyzing 157 countries, Argentina is the fourth country with the most cyber threats and attacks in Latin America. The podium in the region is occupied by Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela. One of the most used methods is the so-called Phishing, through which the scammers send messages or emails to confirm data or information. It is very important not to click on these types of messages, as no financial institution or legal platform asks for this type of confirmation. In case you receive one, it is best to delete them immediately.

Phishing is a scam method that is based on tricking users into taking an action that violates the security of their system. In this case, cyber attackers in Argentina chose to take advantage of the doubts and anxiety generated by the payment of the Emergency Family Income (IFE).

They got to create different fake social media pages that imitated the original site of Anses, the institution that makes IFE payments.

By

BRAND STRATEGY

Look also

The bank hired Metrotel for the service. Proactiveness and monitoring of user needs stand out as a differential.

You can see what the fake page that imitated the Anses site looked like

Subsequently, cases of phishing emails were also known. It is the same methodology only that use emails to contact victims.

But Argentina was not the only case. The World Health Organization (WHO) suffered an attempt to break into its servers in early March. The attack would have been carried out by elite hackers in a context in which hacks have doubled at the institution. From the WHO they assured that The identity of the perpetrators of that attack is unknown, although it ultimately did not achieve its objective.. The organization has seen a substantial increase in cyber attacks in the middle of the fight against the coronavirus.