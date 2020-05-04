The International Data Verification Network of the Poynter Institute launched a chatbot on WhatsApp on Monday to verify false news of coronavirus

The International Data Verification Network (IFCN for the Poynter Institute He launched his chatbot on WhatsApp on Monday.

The IFCN bot has been created to combat disinformation, particularly during the pandemic of COVID-19, connecting people with independent data verifiers in more than 70 countries and also with the largest database of hoaxes that have been verified and related to the new coronavirus.

By using the IFCN bot on WhatsApp, citizens around the world will be able to easily verify if content about COVID-19 has already been detected as false by professional data verifiers.

Since January, more than 80 fact-checking organizations from 74 countries have identified more than 4 thousand hoaxes related to the coronavirus. All this information is now part of the database CoronaVirusFacts, which the IFCN updates daily so that chatbot users can easily navigate and access its content.

The bot also provides users with a global directory of data verification organizations.

The system is able to identify the user’s country, through the local code of their telephone number, to provide their closest fact-checking organizations.

The user can submit information for review directly to their local fact checker or visit their website for more details on what has been circulating in their country.

The IFCN bot is 100 percent free.

How does it work?

Just save the number +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact and send a WhatsApp message with the word “hi” (“hello” in English) to start the bot. Also, clicking here.

The bot has a very simple, short and numerical menu. Users only need to type numbers to navigate it.

At the moment, the IFCN bot will be available only in english, but other languages ​​will be enabled soon, including Hindi, Spanish and Portuguese.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital