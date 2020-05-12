IFAL offers free online short and feature film festival until May 25

▲ Still from Gaspar goes to the wedding. Proposals from the public may participate in the contest, as well as qualify the contestants.

Juan Ibarra

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 12, 2020, p. 7

The offer of online music and cinema is very wide, but this was not always the case. 10 years ago, MyFrenchFilmFestival already offered movies online for free as a film festival. At a time when streaming services were just beginning, this virtual meeting already took this French art to the whole world.

Usually broadcast in January, MyFrenchFilmFestival this year features an extra edition called Stay at Home. Benoit Martin, audiovisual attaché of the French embassy in Mexico, said in an interview that when they had to suspend activities, in March, at the Institut Français d’Amérique Latine (IFAL), they immediately thought of making other projections.

Four days after the cessation of activities, they managed to publish some short films. A while ago, they were also able to add 19 feature films selected from among the most watched in past editions. Thus, until May 25, the Mexican public can enjoy them online.

Martin considers that in the country short films are often thought of as low-quality works. At a time when online offerings abound due to the global pandemic, the film festival has reported fewer short film views than in previous years. However, the French official also said that the figures for the feature films are still unknown, so the final number could change.

One aspect that sets MyFrenchFilmFestival apart is its films, and although the exhibition takes place almost everywhere in Mexico, it is possible to access content for free in Mexico; The country is one of the first where this initiative was carried out, and to date it has received 1.8 million visits.

Summons to compete

Additionally, at IFAL they have called the public to participate in a film poster contest. “I have a feeling there is a lot of content online, but what the public misses is the social side of the culture. In the end, it’s not that I want to listen to music, but rather go to the concert with friends, dance or have a chela after the movie, ”explained the audiovisual attaché.

The call, which was postponed for the reception of works until May 24, seeks that the participants give their vision of a French film that they liked. No technical knowledge of drawing or design is required to participate. Martin assured that so far they have received different types of proposals.

Starting this week, some works received will begin to be published on the page miaffichedecinema.com, and the Internet users, in addition to consulting the rules of the call, may choose a winner. The other will be determined by a jury made up of professionals from film and visual arts.

Despite the fact that the organizers are aware that they will continue to miss theaters, they remain hopeful to help mitigate that lack. Meanwhile, at IFAL they prepare to continue with the cultural activity, online or in person.

In France, de-escalation of containment measures has already begun. However, for demonstrations such as cinema, music and others, the waiting time will still be long. The official explained that nothing is established, but it is expected that movie theaters will be active again during the second half of July, and festivals of more than 5,000 people will be allowed until October.

MyFrenchFilmFestival offers more than 80 French short and feature films through its website.

