IFA 2021 could be held in person

What IFA 2021 organizers are considering going back to the face-to-face model for this year it puzzles me, it puzzles me a lot. So much so that if it weren’t for the fact that it is Jens Heithecker himself, executive director of the Berlin fair, who has confirmed it, I would not have finished believing it. And yet that’s the way it is, as we can read in the statement that has been published on the fair’s website.

As we can read in said text, IFA 2021 will be held, in principle, between September 3 and 7 and, at least in its initial plans, it pretends to be a “full-scale” meeting, that is, with open attendance to all those interested who wish to participate. Let us remember that last year’s edition had a very small face-to-face component, and that the vast majority of the announcements that were made in the shadow of it were made online.

The organization seems to long for the numbers of its 2019 edition, in which during its four days it gathered more than 238,000 visitors. Today It seems unthinkable that IFA 2021 could attract the same number of attendees, or even a close number, but if life has taught me something, it is that you cannot take something for sure, nor can you trust that common sense is taken into account when making certain decisions.

I already made it clear, some time ago, what I think about the plans to hold the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona in person next June but, to quickly recall my position, it is summarized in that it seems crazy to me. It does not cost me anything to empathize with the organization and with those affected by its cancellation, but it costs me even less to do so with the relatives of the about three million deaths due to the coronavirus.

The organization of the IFA 2021, like that of the Mobile World Congress 2021, they talk about strict controls, security measures and that they take the pandemic into account. And I am convinced that they say it being convinced that they will do everything in their power. The problem is that, in the current situation, it does not seem enough, and taking tens of thousands of people from all over the world, to concentrate in Berlin for four days to attend IFA 2021, seems to me an unnecessary risk and that it should not be assumed.

According to the organization of the fair, There are many companies that have shown their interest in IFA 2021 being held in person. And I am not saying that it is not like that, but this is the same argument that we have heard from the Mobile organization, and despite such demand from the industry, we have not stopped seeing cancellations of quite a few companies. Will the same happen with IFA 2021? It will take little time to find out.

It is true, that must be recognized, that the three months difference between the Barcelona fair and the Berlin fair can make a certain difference in various aspects, such as the greater volume of the vaccinated population and a better organization of security measures in international travel. I understand that this will have been valued by the organizers of IFA 2021, but I can’t help but think that they are sinful of optimism if they believe that an event with 200,000 attendees (even spread over four days) can be safe in September. Personally, I have a hard time believing it.