If you’ve seen Justice League, Zack Snyder recommends these movies

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was already seen by a lot of people. If you are part of this group, we will tell you which films the director recommends that you see later.

To thank all the fans and subscribers of HBO Max who saw their version of League of Justice, Zack Snyder has a great plan. The director of this cut of DC, which quickly became the most watched since its premiere, chose a list of films to recommend. According to him, if you’ve already seen the Snyder Cut, then you have to see these tapes.

The four-hour remake of the film premiered on March 18 following a two-year fan campaign. The movie version of Zack snyder it is because Joss Whedon he replaced the director on the 2017 film. And we all know what happened next: Whedon helped rewrite and reroll the film, drastically altering it in the process and turning the film into a major flop for DC and Warner Bros.

At the moment, according to the critics and opinions of the public, it seems that the version of League of Justice from Zack snyder It greatly improves the one we saw in the movies. And although the fans wanted to see more of this version, the sequels that the director had thought will come to nothing. Warner Bros does not want to carry them out, despite the enormous success of the Snyder Cut.

What to see next?

Although those sequels will never come true, Zack snyder has some suggestions on what the public should see after finishing their Justice League. The director’s recommendation list includes the films: Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Dunkirk. As for television series, the director has included True detective and Rick and morty.

The streaming platform, HBO Max, also shared a video of the filmmaker talking about some of his selections, such as Matrix and Seven samuri. It’s clear that no movie is related to Justice League, but they are a great choice to watch when you’re bored or to fill the void of sequels that won’t be released. What we must highlight is that several of the chosen films present intense action sequences like those seen in the Snyder Cut.

Also, Seven Samurai is a black and white movie. And let’s remember that the next version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be like this.