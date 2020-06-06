CDC director says protesters should be screened for coronaviruses, because they may have been at high risk for contagion

Protesters condemn the police violence that killed George Floyd, outside the Barclays Center in NYC.

Photo:

Justin Heiman / .

That is the recommendation of the Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who said during a House Appropriations hearing on Thursday that Anyone participating in the protests over the death of George Floyd should “highly consider” getting tested.

“I think there is a chance, unfortunately, that this is a planting event,” said Dr. Robert Redfield during Thursday’s hearing on the response to the coronavirus.

Redford said the risk of infection is highest in major cities, where significant transmission has occurred and the highest number of COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

To diagnose if there is a COVID-19 transmission, Redfield He suggested that people attending the protests be tested within 3 to 7 days.

The CDC director also pointed to police use of tear gas as something that can help the spread of the virus.

Authorities also fear that protests will cause more cases of coronavirus

State officials have expressed fear that the coronavirus will spread rapidly during the protests, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody. Floyd’s autopsy found that he, too, had tested positive for coronavirus the month before his death.

The protests began the same week the United States reached another grim milestone: 100,000 coronavirus deaths and the count of verified cases continues to rise.

Minnesota Governor Tim walz He said he is deeply concerned about a “super-spreading type of incident” and that an increase in COVID-19 cases is already inevitable.

The Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo He said he supports the rights of protesters, but that they have a duty to protect themselves and others.

The Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti It has also asked protesters to protect themselves and to be tested for COVID-19.