If your V16 emergency light does not have this function, it will be obsolete in a few years, according to the DGT | Engine

The V16 emergency light will be your essential new friend on your road trips, but it must have a specific function or you will have to buy another in a few years.

The traditional emergency triangles that have accompanied us for many years on our road trips already have an expiration date, and although they can continue to be used for a few years, it is convenient that you get hold of the new V- emergency lights right now. 16, not only because they have more advanced technology, but because they will also be safer for you.

And it is that according to data collected by the General direction of traffic, without counting Catalonia and the Basque Country, between 2019 and 2020, 28 pedestrians were run over on the road after getting out of their vehicle to put up the classic emergency triangles. And it is that the situation in which your car is damaged does not seem very safe, and you are forced to expose yourself to place these triangles.

It will be from this same summer, when the renewed V16 emergency light arrives, an orange flashing light device that we can place in the highest part of our vehicle thus guaranteeing its maximum visibility. The good thing about it, is that we do not need to get out of the vehicle to place it, simply remove our arm and adhere it to the top of the car.

The light signal 🚨 # V16 may replace the triangles as of July 1 and must have geolocation as of 2026. 📶This will improve emergency response and road safety. Do you want to know how it works? # DGT3Punto0 👉https: //t.co/IYoaFhVe60 pic.twitter.com/PCbHL1Smqp – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) April 3, 2021

V16 hazard lights may also incorporate a feature such as a geolocation system and once activated it will send the vehicle’s location to the DGT 3.0 cloud every 100 seconds.

It should be noted that until January 1, 2026, we can use both the traditional triangles and the new V16 signal interchangeably, but from that date on the only thing that is allowed to signal incidents will be the V16 light signal and with geolocation.

In fact, in the tweet that you can read a little above the DGT is totally clear about it, and states that the V16 light signal, although it can replace the triangles as of July 1 of this year, You must have a mandatory geolocation form from 2026.

So be careful about the V16 emergency lights that you currently purchase on the market, because if they do not have the geolocation function, you will have no choice but to invest in another light in a few years.