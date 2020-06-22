A good number of owners of Samsung Blu-ray players have reported all kinds of serious usage problems this weekend. And there doesn’t seem to be a common denominator except that the devices have a Wi-Fi connection and connect to Samsung’s servers.

Problems vary by model, but they are common to several of them. The most common reported misbehavior is that the players restart every few seconds causing a loop that doesn’t stop until the device is turned off.

Other users have reported strange noises, such as those that occur when players try to read optical media, even when the slot is empty. In almost all cases, button presses and remote controls fail to issue any commands to the player.

What happens to the Blu-ray Samsung?

The root of the problem is unclear, because Samsung has so far not issued an official statement. Some users have speculated that it is a firmware update failed, but it is unusual. Companies like Samsung do not usually send firmware updates to a large number of devices, different models and all at the same time on a Friday afternoon when the support staff is reduced for the weekend.

A more realistic explanation is that the problems are being caused by a SSL certificate expired that Samsung Blu-ray players were using to connect securely to Samsung servers over HTTPS and their Wi-Fi connection.

Expired certificates are often the cause of major failures in both hardware and services and applications, and we know of a large number of problems that have affected companies such as Facebook, Microsoft, Roku, Ericsson Mozilla and a very long etc.

We recall that Samsung was the first manufacturer to launch Blu-ray players, although the trend of optical discs plummet For multimedia content distribution, especially in the Sony format, it forced him to leave some markets.

Beyond the curious case that a good part of devices stop working overnight and the inconvenience to users who suffer from it, it should be a simple problem to solve for Samsung. The problems affect a large number of devices, of different series, some of which are at the end of their useful life, but are still supported. We await an official explanation and solutions. We will tell you.