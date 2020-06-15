Platforms like Uber Eats have a particularly promising growth potential, which has gained new dimensions and greater strength thanks to the health emergency that put these services on the radar of many clients.

The reality is that while demand would rise around these proposals, so will the demand of the consumer who will expect to receive each order as quickly as possible and in the best conditions.

Delivery figures

For the brands that develop in this field, the challenge is not less if we consider the number of competitors that exist in the market, the volume of users that demand these services as well as the business that is immersed in this new form of commercialization.

According to a report published by the analysis firm Allie Market Research, the global market for food delivery apps reached a value of $ 3.79 billion during 2017 and it is expected that by 2023 this figure will reach 16.6 billion dollars, with an annual growth of 27.9 percent.

In the Mexican market the figures are overwhelming. It is estimated that each month Mexican consumers spend 700 pesos on services like Uber Eats.

Strictly, figures provided by Statista indicate that every year Mexicans spend $ 74 on home food orders in restaurants and $ 54.4 on home delivery applications, generating a market value of $ 1.657 billion annually, between both types of services.

Delivery speed

With an increasing number of users increasingly targeting services related to these apps, the ability of firms like Uber Eats to deliver quickly is expected to be challenged and taken as an indicator of customer satisfaction.

Anticipating this scenario, Uber Eats has just added a new function to its platform in which for 99 more cents for every $ 2 it would be possible to access a « priority delivery », which is characterized by reducing the delivery of five to 10 minutes. any order.

By choosing this option, users ensure that their order is the first that the pipeline delivers without having to wait for other orders to be delivered along the way.

Conversely, Uber Eats also enabled a new feature called « Haste, » which would allow users to save close to a dollar by confirming that they are willing to wait longer for their order.

It is important to mention that these options are currently only available in the United States, and for now, it is unknown if it will reach other markets where the brand operates.

However, the proposal of the brand is interesting if you read it from the point of view of the needs of the current consumer who, on the one hand, seeks speed in the response of their brands, but on the other, seeks to take care of each weight even if it means receiving an a little later

