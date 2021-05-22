If you want to work at Baskin-Robbins, prepare to earn just $ 8 an hour



Some former employees have said on internet forums that working at Baskin-Robbins is nice and easy.

The famous Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain has more than 1,300 flavors offered seasonally at all locations. In this way, for years it has attracted a large number of customers and fans of desserts.

Being a company with a great presence at the national level, and even worldwide, it is normal that many people are interested in getting a job here. On its website, the company ensures that it is a good place to get a first job and that you can grow there.

In addition, according to data from the job search portal Indeed, 47% of Baskin-Robbins employees are satisfied with their salaries. And according to data from the same site, on average, workers in general earn about $ 8 an hour.

Cake decorators earn an average of $ 13.95 an hour, cashiers earn $ 10.85 an hour, and store managers earn about $ 12.94. On the other hand, Administration Assistant earns $ 14.62.

Some employees have said they have worked 3-5 hours a day at Baskin-Robbins, while others report working 8-10 hour days.

Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative ice cream, specialty beverages and desserts, and has nearly 7,300 franchised stores in nearly 50 countries.

The chain was founded in 1945 by two ice cream fans, Burt Baskin and Irvine Robbins., who came to create more than 1,000 ice cream flavors by themselves.

Each Baskin-Robbins store is operated by a franchisee, who is solely responsible for managing its day-to-day operations and making its own business decisions, including questions about employment matters.

That is franchisees establish their own salaries and benefit programs that they will give, which may vary between branches.

In other words, if you ask for a job in a branch, the franchisee would be your only employer.

