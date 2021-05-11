If you want to turn any TV into a good Smart TV, this Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for 65 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Chromecast with Google TV lets you watch 4K content from streaming apps and give your TV a second life.

Most of the TVs sold today have two main qualities: they are 4K and they have a “Smart” section with applications for streaming internet platforms. The downside is that not all of them are very good. Therefore, even if you have a new Smart TV if you notice that you do not have all the applications you want or it does not work very well, you need this Chromecast with Google TV.

Right now the price of Chromecast with Google TV is 70 euros, but on Media Markt is already on sale, available for only 65 euros.

The new Chromecast 2020 includes Google TV, a system that allows us to have applications within the device and that is controlled with the remote, unlike the Chromecast that we had until now. It supports 4K resolution at 60 fps, is HDR and Dolby Vision certified.

In other stores such as PcComponentes it is kept at 70 euros and in FNAC more of the same. So right now it is one of the few stores where you will find it cheaper. Also Media Markt includes free home delivery or the option to pick it up at one of their stores at no cost.

This little gadget from Google includes Chromecast technology. It is an old acquaintance that allows you to send video and audio content to a TV. By pressing a button that appears in most video apps, it will be played on your TV and the mobile will be a remote control.

Also this new Chromecast with Google TV, which is essentially an Android TV customized by Google, you can download applications or install your own APK files.

A big difference with the rest of the Chromecast is that includes an easy-to-use remote control and that it can control the power on, off and volume of your TV. It includes a button that when pressed turns on the microphone to ask questions to the Google assistant.

A Chromecast with Android and all the streaming apps you want

The biggest advantage of Chromecast with Google TV is that Google TV. Behind this name is a version of Android that, in addition to allowing you to install video applications, will find content inside.

Google TV will show recommendations for series, movies and all kinds of content within those applications to which you are subscribed so that you always have something outstanding to watch.

As we have seen in the analysis of Chromecast with Google TV that we have published on ComputerHoy.com, it is a perfect product to give a second life to a TV, but also to improve your current TV.

This Media Markt offer for 65.99 euros is for now the best you can find and it will not last many days since it is included in their offers for the 22nd anniversary of their entry into Spain. Remember that shipping is totally free and you can pick it up at one of their stores.

Possibly the best alternative to a Fire TV Stick 4K from Amazon, which remains at 60 euros, at the moment.

