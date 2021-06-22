If you want to change jobs, these are the professions with the most future

A study carried out in 2020 by the employment portal Infojobs, reflected how 33 percent of workers do not feel fully professionally fulfilled. Something is missing.

If you find yourself within this group of people with some degree of job dissatisfaction and Would you like to take a turn, the technology sector is one of those that offers the professions with the most future. Even more so in managerial positions.

We recommend that you continue reading and watch the video we have prepared to learn how technology has completely changed the job market, the needs of companies and the new outlets that have the most future

If when we were little, they had asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, possibly no one would have said Data Analyst or CIO in a company. They were professions that did not exist and no one could be aware of their usefulness and potential.

But in recent years We have seen how more and more companies turn to the use of technology to improve their business processes. So much so that it has become one of the professions with the greatest future. Can you imagine how this pandemic would have been for companies if technology was not at the current level of evolution? Almost no one could have teleworked and those who did, would have done so with serious problems.

Among all the trends, there are two that are hitting the present day the hardest: data analysis, that is, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence.

Big Data: managing the most valuable thing in people

Each person generates an immense amount of information that companies must deal with to better direct and focus their interests. This allows them to get to know the customers better as well as the workers themselves.

For example, when create a personalized advertising campaign on social networks for each type of person, depending on the interests that have been collected through the information previously shared. No more generic, impersonal messages that even cause discomfort. Now we can adapt the message to each person, being much more effective and reducing the damage for customers.

But Big Data can also be applied within a company, with policies towards employees based on their tastes and customs.

Finally, if you thought that Big Data-related positions are only for large companies, nothing is further from the truth. More and more SMEs are betting on data processing to extract information of immense value so it is also a sector with many professional opportunities.

Artificial Intelligence: the main engine of many companies

Another field that has spread the most in recent years is Artificial Intelligence. It is no longer about science fiction movies but it is something that is everywhere. For example: your mobile, with the assistants that we know so well now, such as Siri or Google Assistant.

The potential of Artificial Intelligence applied to the professional environment is enormous. A few weeks ago, Microsoft announced the purchase of Nuance, a cloud Artificial Intelligence company in the healthcare field. It is just a sample of the bet that companies are making on trends such as Artificial Intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence is becoming the main engine of many businesses and, in general, of digital transformation.

Training in new technologies

With this growth margin of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, it is normal that each time more companies seek to hire profiles in this area and it is precisely there, where ESIC gives the training to be able to work with them.

And unlike other business schools, ESIC prepares its students for senior management positions in any company.

Enrolling at ESIC in either of these two subjects will give you the necessary knowledge to address the challenges each company faces.

The masters revolve around the innovative Transformative learning by ESIC methodology, in which the student is in constant interaction with the teaching staff and the business reality that surrounds him.

This complements the support material such as online sessions, practical and theoretical activities, an evaluation system that combines individual and group achievements, and the application of real case studies.

This complements the support material such as online sessions, practical and theoretical activities, an evaluation system that combines individual and group achievements, and the application of real case studies.

